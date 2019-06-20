What's Cool at School highlights positive school programs and activities around the Las Vegas valley. The segments air every Friday morning during the school year. The featured school programs, each month, go head to head for a chance to win $250. Friday marks the opening of a week-long voting period.Sponsored By: Each program receives a one-week voting period. At the end of the month, 8 News NOW opens voting for all of that month's stories for a one-week period for one last chance to vote! So, click on the VOTE NOW button below to cast your vote, and keep watching 8 News NOW to make sure your school wins!