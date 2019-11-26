Woman arrested after telling authorities she hanged ex-boyfriend’s puppy from tree

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Virginia woman is accused of doing the unthinkable. Police say 21-year-old Yasmine Burton was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty after she hung her former boyfriend’s puppy from a tree.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Burton told authorities she used an extension cord to hang the 10-month pit bull. Burton was also charged with grand larceny for allegedly taking the animal from her former boyfriend’s home.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch says Burton went to the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office to report that her former boyfriend’s pit bull, who was named Choppo, was falling ill and acting strange while she was “dog-sitting.”

Animal control officers responded to Burton’s home to investigate and found the dog’s remains in the woods.

Suspicious about the circumstances, the officers did some digging and interviewed Burton about the dog’s death. According to authorities, that;’s when Burton admitted that she had been in a long-term abusive relationship with her former boyfriend, so she took his dog to “get back at him.

Burton told investigators that after bringing the animal home, she put the dog on a chair, strung an extension cord from a tree to the dog’s neck, and then kicked the chair out from underneath the dog, causing it to hang.

Burton is being held on $5,000 bond.