Startling video shows Tesla driver, passenger asleep behind wheel of self-driving car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’ve all heard of the dangers surrounding driving under the influence, also known as DUI’s, but what about a DWS, which means Driving While Sleeping? This isn’t a made into a law term, but it’s something that seems to be happening more and more with self-driving cars.

That was the case in Massachusetts over the weekend. A Twitter user and fellow motorist caught another driver and his passenger sleeping inside a Tesla while driving on a highway.

Some guy literally asleep at the wheel on the Mass Pike (great place for it).



Teslas are sick, I guess? pic.twitter.com/ARSpj1rbVn — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) September 8, 2019

The footage was captured by Dakota Randall who posted the video to Twitter saying, “Some guy literally asleep at the wheel on the Mass Pike (great place for it). Teslas are sick, I guess?” The tweet/video has since gone viral.

In the video, the driver looked hunched over, as the passenger appeared to be dozing off.

Randall told CBS Boston he tried waking them up by honking, but it didn’t work. “It was just so strange and baffling,” Randall told the station. “I thought I saw somebody asleep at the wheel, but I wasn’t sure, so I did a double-take. Sure enough, there was somebody with his head right between his legs.”

While the footage is worrisome, Massachusetts State Police told CBS Boston there’s no law against falling asleep behind the wheel of a self-driving car.

According to CBS News, this is the latest incident involving a driver seemingly asleep at the wheel of one of Tesla’s self-driving cars. In August, another video captured a driver who appeared to be dozing off on the I-5 near Santa Clarita, California.

Last week, a National Transportation Safety Board report found that the driver of a Tesla was using the car’s Autopilot system when he crashed. The report said a vehicle in front of him suddenly changed lanes and he didn’t have time to properly react, so he crashed into a fire truck near Los Angeles.

According to Tesla, its autopilot features require “active driver supervision,” and the company does not make vehicles fully autonomous.