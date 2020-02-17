Ring lost in Maine is found in Finland 47 years later

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A high school class ring that was lost in Maine in 1973 has been found in a forest in Finland. The Bangor Daily News reports Debra McKenna lost the ring in Portland when she was a student at Morse High School.

She says the ring was forgotten until a sheet metal worker found the ring under 8 inches of soil in a Finnish forest.

The ring belonged to McKenna’s late husband Shawn. The couple was married for 40 years until Shawn died in 2017 after a six-year battle with cancer.

McKenna says she cried when the ring arrived at her Brunswick home last week.