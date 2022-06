LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People run from skunks. It’s the smell. But not the folks at the Lincoln Animal Control Division in Lincoln, Neb.

When a skunk got its head stuck in a beer can Sunday, the city’s animal control responded and freed the mammal, aka Mephitis mephitis, from its restrictive collar.

The skunk then scurried off, apparently most grateful, because it did not reward the officers with its smelly odor.