Michael Jackson’s “Moonwalk socks” up for auction

FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ (CNN) — You could walk away with Michael Jackson’s socks from his first on-stage moonwalk. But it will cost you a pretty penny.

The socks are going up for auction and the auction house, called “Gotta Have Rock and Roll,” estimates the pair will go for upwards of $2 million. That’s $1 million per sock!

The self-proclaimed “King of Pop” wore the custom-made, crystal-covered socks at the legendary “Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever” TV special in 1983.

The online auction kicks off Wednesday, November 13th and bidding starts at $100,000. Jackson died in 2009 at age 50.