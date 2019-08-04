Man reunites with $23K found in recycling sorting facility

This Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, photo provided by Recology, shows nearly $23,000 in cash discarded at a recycling bin in a shoebox, which was recovered by a worker at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center operated by Recology in Samoa, Calif. A man who accidentally tossed the money into the recycling bin reunited with his life savings Saturday, Aug. 3 after a worker at the recycling facility in Northern California spotted it. Linda Wise, the facility’s general manager, told the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat most of the recyclables from the truck had been sorted by the time the man contacted Recology. Someone spotted the box down the sorting line Friday and recovered all but $320. The money somehow stayed in the shoebox during the 200-mile trip to the facility. (Brian Sollom/Recology via AP)

EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — A man who accidentally tossed $23,000 into the recycling bin reunited with his life savings Saturday after a worker at a recycling facility in Northern California spotted a shoebox stuffed with money.

When the man from Ashland, Oregon, realized his mistake on Thursday, the recycling bin had already been emptied into a truck bound for the Recology sorting facility in Humboldt County.

The facility’s general manager told the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat most of the recyclables from the truck had been sorted by the time the man contacted Recology. Workers were nonetheless told to be on the lookout for the box.

Someone spotted the box down the sorting line Friday and recovered all but $320. The money somehow stayed in the box during the 200-mile trip to the facility.