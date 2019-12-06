KFC’s fried chicken-scented firelog returns!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Smelling “finger lickin’ good”: Kentucky Fried Chicken®, in partnership with Enviro-Log®, is bringing back its famous fried chicken-scented firelog. Starting Thursday, Dec. 5 — 11 Herbs & Spices Firelogs are available exclusively at Walmart.com for $18.99. And get this: There’s free two-day shipping, while supplies last.

“Last year, we captured the hearts, noses, and fireplaces of our fans, but thousands more were clamoring to get their hands on our limited firelogs. So, we brought our 11 Herbs & Spices Firelogs back with an exclusive partnership with Walmart to spread the finger-lickin’ good cheer,” said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO. “We hope you’ll cuddle up with your family or friends with a bucket of our world-famous fried chicken and a warm fried chicken-scented fire this holiday season.”

Last year the limited-edition KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelogs sold out in just three hours, creating a viral moment for the fast-food chain.

“Since selling out last year, we have received weekly calls from hopeful fans wanting to get their hands on the 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog. This heart-warming and hunger-inducing partnership between Enviro-Log, KFC, and Walmart.com is sure to spice things up this holiday season,” said Ross McRoy, president and founder of Enviro-Log.