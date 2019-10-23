‘Drunk Santa’ sleeps it off while southern California police department has a little fun on social media with his arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tis the season to be arrested! That was the scenario for one very bad Santa in southern California this week. It’s safe to say, a man nicknamed by police as “Drunk Santa Suit Criminal” is officially on the naughty list.

Police in Brea, California, a city in Orange County, found the man in his car under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or both. If ever we’ve seen a ‘ho, ho, no’ — this is it. The Brea Police Department shared a photo of the Santa impersonator on social media with a message that read the following:

“Dear Santa,

I’m sorry I stole your red suit. I was drunk and made some poor choices. I know it’s only October. And it’s hot. Too hot for this suit. But I was drunk. Poor choices.

Sincerely,

Drunk Santa Suit Criminal.”

There’s no word on how the fake Santa was punished, but we’re pretty sure he’s going to find coal in his stocking.