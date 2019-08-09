Drug charge dropped; driver said white spots were bird poop

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A drug charge has been dropped against a Georgia Southern quarterback after a white substance he identified as bird poop on his car’s hood tested negative for cocaine.

A Saluda County Sheriff’s Office police report said deputies pulled Shai Werts over for speeding July 31 and noticed two white spots on his car they thought were cocaine. The report says Werts told them it was bird poop he had tried to wash off. The deputies then did a field test that came back positive for cocaine and charged him with possession of the drug.

Werts’ lawyer Townes Jones IV told The Savannah Morning News more sophisticated lab testing showed the substance was not cocaine and the drug charge was dropped.

Jones says prosecutors told him the original speeding charge remains.

