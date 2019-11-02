Domino’s rolls out “Bubble Tea Pizza”

TAIWAN (CNN) — Domino’s is rolling out what might be the strangest pizza combo ever. Take a look at the company’s new “Bubble Tea Pizza.”

It’s centered around the popular bubble tea, which is a milky, sugary drink with chewy balls of tapioca — called pearls or Boba. It’s usually served over ice.

But dominos has taken things a step further and turned the drink into a pizza. The toppings include black sugar pearls, honey and cheese.

If you want to taste it — you better head to Taiwan. That’s where bubble tea was created back in 1988. But you better hurry, the chain is only offering the dessert pizza for one month.