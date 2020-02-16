Deer runs through grocery store

by: CNN

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (CNN) — Grocery shoppers in Indiana got a surprise Saturday night. A deer somehow got inside this Kroger and started running around it.

Brigitte Dan was in the meat department with her family when she thought she saw a dog heading toward her. Then, she realized it was a deer and shot this video of it.

The frantic animal jumped over the meat counter at one point. A Kroger spokesperson jokes, he hopes it noticed the plant-based protein products in the case.

Staff tried to catch the animal, but it eventually ran out on its own.

