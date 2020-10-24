Winter is Coming to the Valley: From summer to winter in one week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you love a bit of cold weather this time of year, you’re in luck! Cooler temperatures are making their debut this weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Tedd Florendo says to kick everything off, a system approaching from the north will bring breezy winds to the area on Saturday. Temperatures will stay warmer than normal.

Sunday into Monday is when the big change comes. A cold front is expected to slide through the region Sunday afternoon and evening, shifting winds from the north and ushering in cooler air. It will also bring stronger winds ahead and behind the front and our best chances for showers into Monday morning.

Temperatures will drastically drop through Tuesday. The biggest difference will come from Sunday into Monday, as numbers drop nearly 20 degrees in one day.

You’ll want to grab a jacket starting Monday morning, when temperatures are expected to range between 40-45 degrees. This pattern of chilly A.M. numbers will last through Wednesday morning.

Sunday’s high is forecasted to be in the high 70s, with temperatures dropping to the high 50s by Tuesday afternoon. Some neighborhoods on the far west edges of town will be in the mid- to high 30s Tuesday morning.

Winds are another factor in the coming days. Gusts will first come into the area starting Saturday, with some ranging from 20-30 MPH. Sunday’s speeds will range from 25-40 MPH and Monday’s 30-40 MPH. Take heed, as gusts will make for hazardous boating conditions.

This weekend also brings a chance for mountain snow — or rather, dustings. Lee Canyon could pick up less than an inch. The Mt. Charleston Visitors Center could see one to two inches, while Kyle Canyon is expected to get less than an inch. If this happens, it will be the mountains’ first snow of the season. Snow would collect on grassy surfaces first before any roads.

Finally, we talk rain. Florendo says while the incoming system does carry moisture with it, it appears the bulk of the rain and snow will be in the Pacific Northwest and gradually diminish as it treks south. Rain and snow chances will be mainly north and east of Las Vegas, with slight shower chances near the Valley floor Sunday night into Monday morning.

If we do get measurable rain at McCarran International Airport, this would finally end our record dry streak. As of Friday, we have had 186 days without measurable rain, and the last time we had it was back on April 20.

This year has been the driest monsoon season on record.

Unfortunately for all you Halloween revelers, cooler temperatures are not expected to last. We could reach 80 degrees again by the end of the week.