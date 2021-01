Cloudy skies are starting our Friday with southwest winds on the way and a chance of rain to finish it! The next storm is dropping down the west coast right now and will close in on southern Nevada tonight into Saturday. Find that umbrella if you have plans to be out and about tonight. Showers will linger into Saturday, then stronger and colder storms are on the way next week! Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a chance for snow in the valley several times with these storms.