WINDY/STORMY OFF & ON ALL DAY – Nate’s 8-Day Forecast

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – WINDY with stormclouds most of the day, but only widely scattered sprinkles/showers expected with little or no accumulation.

A thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, which could include lightning, thunder and slight chances for brief heavy downpours and periods of hail.



WIND ADVISORIES from the National Weather Service DO NOT include Las Vegas. There are 3 different advisories with 3 different start times. The first begins at 8am for Western Clark. parts of Nye and Lincoln Counties as well as Death Valley, CA. The second one starts at 11am for the Mojave Desert, and the third stars at 3pm for Lakes Mead and Mohave as well as the Colorado River down to and including Laughlin and Bullhead City.



After a high of 67 Monday we’ll dip to 64 today with winds gusting up to 40mph.



Winds continue tonight and most of tomorrow with the high bouncing back to the upper 60s.



Another round of wind – not as strong – is expected Thursday. The should reach 70.



Once we get through the winds of Thursday and Friday morning, we’ll be in for a warming trend with highs forecast to reach 80 by Monday