A strong Pacific storm is heading into the desert today after it delivers heavy rain and snow in California. Gusty southwest winds will pick up through the day, reaching speeds of 50 mph in some areas. Look for rain showers that will spread over areas of southern Nevada through the day into this evening, so roads will be wet and slippery while snow falls in the mountains. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the timing of this winter-like storm and how long it will last.