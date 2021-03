It's like that storm never happened. The clouds and chance for rain are all gone - blown out to the east with those gusty southwest winds. We'll have plenty of blue skies for Thursday with light winds. Temps will warm to the 70s tomorrow and set the stage for a warm first weekend of March. But there's also more wind coming back! Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has breezy, cooler days and another chance for rain next week.