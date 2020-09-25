Windy changes will help clear our skies

That persistent smoky haze will hang on in our skies through the weekend and the air quality advisory has been extended once again, this time through Monday. It’s not good for us to be breathing the fine particles of pollutants in our air, so you might want to limit your time outdoors, even with all the great things going on this weekend. And the extra warm temperatures also add to the ozone levels. Highs will stay up near 100 through the weekend before cooler changes arrive next week. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the windy details.