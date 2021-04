Hazy skies to start our Tuesday with elevated levels of dust arriving all the way from northern Utah overnight. Light winds allowed the dust to settle into the valley and it will eventually clear through the day. East winds will stay on the light side, turning to the southwest by this afternoon with warm mid-80s by the afternoon. Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a roller coaster of temps, a couple of chances for rain, and more breezy winds on the way.