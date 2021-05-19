Winds are just getting started today

Sunshine, heat, and wind describes our Wednesday. Increasing southwest winds will develop through the day and become stronger tonight and Thursday as a cool system approaches the desert. We’re on high alert for fire weather dangers since we’re staying so dry and gusty winds will make it dangerous should any fires get started. For those who aren’t ready for near-100 degree heat, there is a cooler payoff behind the winds in Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast.