Wind could affect the midnight fireworks in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – NO ALERTS FOR LAS VEGAS or Clark County. There’s a Winter Weather ADVISORY for Lincoln County as well as parts of northwest Arizona and southwest Utah.

After some spitting sprinkles overnight under a partly cloudy sky in Las Vegas, the last day of 2021 will be mostly sunny with the high temp reaching 55.



Clouds will start rolling into southern Nevada as the new year approaches and there will be oh-so-slight chances for passing sprinkles (little/no accumulation).



There will also be wind from the north that *could* affect the fireworks show. Gusts may reach 25 or possibly even 30mph, which will make temps around 40 feel more like the 20s.



It’ll be back to sunshine to start 2022 with lingering north wind to 20mph and the high dropping to the upper 40s. Saturday night into Sunday the actual low drops to the upper 20s.



Monday’s high stays in the mid 40s under a mostly sunny sky before another round of clouds rolls in (no mention of rain).