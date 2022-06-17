LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Gusty winds for Friday brought in dust and a slight cool down to near average temps as highs dropped back to 101 officially. Expecting more wind this weekend as #WindAdvisories remain in effect through 9 P.M. Saturday. Temps are also expected to drop 10 -15 degrees below normal by Father’s Day where some neighborhoods may not even bust out of the 80s. More heat to return for the first day of summer on Tuesday as triple-digits make a comeback.