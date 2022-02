LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Clouds all over the region today, but no rain with the them. Highs in the mid-50s could have reached 60 if not for the abundant cloud cover. #WindAdvisories have been issued for Wednesday and could be upgraded to wind warnings in certain areas. Also, expect a huge temps drop for highs and chilly lows by midweek with the passage of the cold front.