LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Wind Advisories were expanded to NOW include the Las Vegas Valley today as gusts are expected to increase overnight. Temps didn’t quite reach 60 today due to the AM cloud cover, but highs won’t even reach 50 today as colder north winds are expected to keep temps to a minimum. We’ll see even chiller temps in the morning by Thursday with sub-freezing lows in a few neighborhoods.