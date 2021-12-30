Where’s the rain in Las Vegas? (Plenty of snow in the mountains)

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – WINTER STORM WARNING still effect for the mountains of southern Nevada and scheduled to run until 4pm tomorrow.

But the question for Las Vegas is: “where’s the rain???”



It’s safe to say that this entire storm system has not been living up to expectations of timing, wind or moisture.



For Thursday we’re calling for widely scattered light rain with little to no accumulation and the high reaching into the low 50s. Chances for showers will stick around through the night with the low in the mid 40s.

Any lingering stormclouds will be moving on Friday morning with a mostly sunny high on the last day of the year inching up to 54. Southwest winds are currently forecast to top out at 15mph.



Temps for New Year’s Eve will still be very chilly – but not down to the freezing mark.

At 8pm it should be around 46.

10pm: 44

Midnight: 42

With winds up to 15mph (and people spending hours outdoors) it will FEEL colder.



The first day of 2022 will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid 40s.