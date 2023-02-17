October in Las Vegas brings some of the year’s nicest, most comfortable weather. Temperatures in Las Vegas cool off to the 70s during the day and 50s at night.

The average high temperature is 81 F, and the average low temperature is 58. But, keep in mind those are averages and for every lovely afternoon in the 60s there might be an afternoon in the 90s, or even higher. The record high temperature in Las Vegas in October was set on Oct. 1, 1978, when it topped out at 103 F. The record low happened on Oct. 30, 1971, when the temperature dropped below freezing to 26 F.

The record amount of daily rain, 1.08 inches, fell on Oct. 12, 1947.

There are still 11 hours of sunlight during the month. Sunrise happens between 6:35 to 7:00 a.m. and sunset happens between 6:20 to 5:45 p.m.

October Events

October in Las Vegas is when the conventions and conferences kick back into high gear. The month is highlighted by several automotive events including NASCAR, drag racing, and the largest aftermarket auto parts trade show in the world.

NASCAR weekend

NHRA Nevada Nationals (drag racing)

Halloween

SEMA Show – automobile aftermarket trade show

AAPEX – automobile aftermarket suppliers trade show

Las Vegas Pride

G2E: Global Gaming Expo

Pac-12 women’s and men’s college basketball tournaments

Hotel Rates

Las Vegas hotel rates are dynamic, meaning a rate can change daily and even hourly if demand increases or decreases. If you notice the rate for a room you already booked has dropped, call the hotel and ask for your rate to be matched. It's not a guarantee, but like so much in Las Vegas, it doesn't hurt to ask politely.