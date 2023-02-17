November in Las Vegas is a time to get out and enjoy the fall weather before cold winter nights take over the desert air. You will, however, need to bring a light coat for the nights, or at least wear layers that can be added or removed.

The average high temperature for Las Vegas in November is 66 F. The average low temperature is 47 F.

November is also when the record high temperature for las vegas falls not only below 100 F, it’s below 90 F. The record high temperature for Las Vegas in November is 87 F set on Nov. 1, 1988. The record low was set on Nov. 24, 1938, at 15 F.

There can still be rainy days in Las Vegas in November with the rainiest being Nov. 22, 1965, when 1.09 inches fell in a single day. Remember, while this does not sound like a lot to many, it is 1/4 of our annual rainfall in one day.

With the change in daylight saving time sunrise and sunset times change. On Nov. 1 through 4 sunrises happen from 7:00 to 7:05 a.m. Beginning November 5 the sun rises between 6:05 to 6:30 a.m.

November Events

Las Vegas in November is full of action. This includes the return of Formula 1 auto racing. The race is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18 at night on the Las Vegas Strip and surrounding roads.

Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix race

SEMA Show

PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Teams Series Championship

Helldorado Days (aka Las Vegas Days)

AWS re:Invent

Digital Signage Expo

Veterans Day

Hotel Rates

