In Las Vegas, May is when the summer heat returns for a spring preview. It’s not uncommon for daytime highs to be in the 90s and sometimes even over 100 F.

If you are coming to Las Vegas in May, just think of it like summer. Wear loose, lightly colored clothing, and always put on sunscreen.

Here Comes the Heat

Overall it’s about 10 degrees warmer in May over April. The average high in Las Vegas in May is 90 F and the average low is 66 F. So if you are planning a May escape or business trip in Las Vegas — bring summer clothes.

There is a chance of high and low-temperature spikes — we are in the Mojave Desert after all. The record high for the month is 109 F. This temperature was reached on two dates: first on May 29, 1951, and again on May 28, 2003.

The record low was set on May 3, 1942, at 38 F.

In Las Vegas rain in May becomes less common, but not unheard of. The all-time record for precipitation in Las Vegas in the month of May is .83″ on Apr. 16, 1987.

And with 14 hours of daylight, you can expect temperatures to rise and also humidity to drop. It’s not uncommon for humidity levels to be in the single digits and teens. This means you are getting dehydrated just by being here. It’s not imperative you keep a bottle of water with you during the day, especially if you plan on having one of the Las Vegas nights.

Sunrise in May for Las Vegas happens around 5:30 – 5:40 a.m. and sunset happens around 7:30 – 7:50 p.m.

May Events

May in Las Vegas can pack hotels on and off the strip. There are a number of events, trade and industry shows, and conventions. Among the significant events that bring tens of thousands of people to town are:



EDC – Electric Daisy Carnival

Billboard Music Awards

World Series of Poker

L’Étape Las Vegas by Tour de France

Cinco de Mayo

Helldorado Days (aka Las Vegas Days)

Hotel Rates

Las Vegas hotel rates are dynamic, meaning a rate can change daily and even hourly if demand increases or decreases. If you notice the rate for a room you already booked has dropped, call the hotel and ask for your rate to be matched. It's not a guarantee, but like so much in Las Vegas, it doesn't hurt to ask politely.