In Las Vegas, March is often when we jump head-first into spring. Las Vegas can easily be in the 60s during the day and only drop into the 50s at night. On the Las Vegas Strip, the hotel pools begin to come to life and outdoor dining makes for great outings and photos.

Temperature

The average high in Las Vegas in March is 72 F and the average low is 50 F. So if you are planning a March getaway or business trip in Las Vegas — bring layers and sunscreen.

There’s also a chance of high and low-temperature spikes — we are in the Mojave Desert after all. The record high for the month was set on Mar. 26, 2022, when it reached 93 F. The record low was on Mar. 2, 1939, at 19 F.

Rain and Snow are Possible

It’s not out of the question to have some rainy days in March — but it’s nothing compared to other areas of the country. The all-time record for precipitation in Las Vegas in the month of March is 1.2″ on Mar. 27, 1992.

March is, however, the windiest month of the year.

And with 12 hours of darkness and cold desert nights, there is still a chance of snow falling in higher elevations of the Las Vegas valley.

Fresh snow covers the ground on Mt Charleston in March, just a 30-minute drive from the Las Vegas strip to the west. (Photo: Duncan Phenix – KLAS)

Sunrise in March in Las Vegas changes halfway through the month due to daylight saving time. In the first half of the month, sunrise is generally around 6 a.m. and sunset happens around 5:40.

After daylight saving, sunrise is around 6:50 a.m. and the sun sets around 6:50 p.m.

March Events

March in Las Vegas can pack hotels on and off the strip. There are a number of events, trade and industry shows, and conventions. Among the significant events that bring tens of thousands of people to town are:

NASCAR – first weekend in March

CONEXPO-CON/AGG – Construction trade show

St. Patrick’s Day

March Madness – NCAA college basketball tournament

Adobe Summit

International Pizza Expo

Bar & Restaurant Expo

International Security Conference

Hotel Rates

Las Vegas hotel rates are dynamic, meaning a rate can change daily and even hourly if demand increases or decreases. If you notice the rate for a room you already booked has dropped, call the hotel and ask for your rate to be matched. It’s not a guarantee, but like so much in Las Vegas, it doesn’t hurt to ask politely.