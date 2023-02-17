What’s the weather like in June in Las Vegas? It’s hot, really hot. But as the old saying goes, “It’s a dry heat.” If you don’t like the humidity much of the rest of the country has in June Las Vegas will actually be a nice break because even when it’s above 100 or 110 F it feels different due to the extremely low humidity.

The Heat is On

Overall it’s about 10 degrees warmer in June over May and it’s normal for the temperature to rise above 100 F daily. The average high in Las Vegas in June is 102 F and the average low is 75 F. So if you are planning a June escape or business trip in Las Vegas — bring light clothes and sunblock.

There is a chance of high and low-temperature spikes — we are in the Mojave Desert after all. The record high — which is also the all-time record high — for the month is 117 F. This temperature was reached on two dates: first on June 20, 2017, and again on June 30, 2013.

The record low was set on June 6, 1993, at 48 F.

June in Las Vegas is not commonly associated with rain, but t can happen. The all-time record for precipitation in Las Vegas in the month of May is .82″ on June 10, 1990.

And with 14 1/2 hours of daylight, you can bet on temperatures to rise throughout the day and often over the course of several days. It’s normal for humidity levels to be in the single digits and teens. This means you are getting dehydrated just by being here. It’s not imperative you keep a bottle of water with you during the day, especially if you plan on having one of the Las Vegas nights.

Sunrise in June for Las Vegas happens around 5:20 a.m. and sunset happens around 7:50 – 8:00 p.m.

June Events

June in Las Vegas is not the busiest for conventions and industry shows, but that doesn’t mean the casinos won’t be packed with people. The World Series of Poker still draws in thousands of players and other smaller conventions and conferences still take place.

World Series of Poker

Embedded Tech Expo

Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA) – Infocomm

CISCO Live

Pride Month

Juneteenth

Hotel Rates

Hotel rates in Las Vegas are dynamic, meaning a rate can change daily and even hourly if demand increases or decreases. If you notice the rate for a room you already booked has dropped, call the hotel and ask for your rate to be matched. It's not a guarantee, but like so much in Las Vegas, it doesn't hurt to ask politely.