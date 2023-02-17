July in Las Vegas can be challenging for some because of the heat, but for others, it’s a joy to experience the dry desert air at its most extreme. July is the hottest month of the year in Las Vegas. No matter what your preference for summer heat is it’s important to know the heat in Las Vegas and the surrounding desert can be deadly.

If you are coming to the Las Vegas valley in July do yourself a favor and always carry a bottle of water and just sip on it throughout the day. Heat exhaustion can creep up on you and sideline your vacation without much warning.

Pro tip: if you are walking along the strip or on the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas the best air conditioning is usually directly above the main entrance. It’s not uncommon to see many people just standing at the open entrance to casinos in July.

Officially the average high temperature in Las Vegas in July is 107 F. Yes, that is correct – the average high is 107. And it doesn’t cool off too much at night as the average low temperature is 83 F.

The all-time record high for Las Vegas of 117 F has happened three times in July. First in 1942, then in 2005, and again in 2021. Remember, this is the official high temperature recorded at the airport, it can get even hotter at other locations.

The record low for July in Las Vegas was reached in 1937 and 1940 when it dropped to 56 F.

There can be rain showers and summer storms roll through the Las Vegas valley – but not much compared to most other places. The most rain ever recorded in Las Vegas in July happened on July 28, 1984, when a grand total of 1.36 inches fell from the sky.

There’s going to be plenty of daylight for you to spend at the pools as Las Vegas sees around 14.5 hours of sun. Sunrise happens around 5:30 to 5:45 a.m. and sunset takes place between 7:45 to 8 p.m.

July Events

July in Las Vegas begins with a literal bang as the Strip hotels go all out for the Fourth of July. There is traditionally a large, multi-hotel roof firework show that happens just after sunset. Conventions and conferences still take place in the July heat, but not as many as in cooler months.

Fourth of July fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip

Pools and pool parties are everywhere – not only does Las Vegas have nightclubs, but we also have dayclubs poolside (pro tip revisited – drink a cup of water in between alcoholic drinks)

Summer Las Vegas Market – home decoration

World Series of Poker

Monster Jam

Hotel Rates

Las Vegas hotel rates are dynamic, meaning a rate can change daily and even hourly if demand increases or decreases. If you notice the rate for a room you already booked has dropped, call the hotel and ask for your rate to be matched. It’s not a guarantee, but like so much in Las Vegas, it doesn’t hurt to ask politely.