While many people across the nation dress in layers and stay inside as much as possible, people in Las Vegas are often out enjoying the relatively mild January weather.

Temperature

The average high in Las Vegas in January is 59 F and the average low is 40 F. Of course, this means it can get warmer and cooler. The record high temperature in Las Vegas in January is 77 F on Jan. 26, 1975. The record low temperature is 8 F. This happened on two dates: Jan. 25, 1937, and Jan. 13, 1963.

Snow falls on a home in Paradise Hills, sticking to the rocks in the front yard on Jan. 30, 2023 | Image provided by Kelley Huff

More snow sticks to the ground as a storm comes through bringing cold temperatures to the Las Vegas valley on Jan. 30, 2023 | Photo provided by Allie Weber

Little Jaxon in a Las Vegas Golden Knights onesie is enjoying the first Las Vegas valley snow of the year on Jan. 30, 2023 | Photo provided by Allie Beal



But on an average day, temperatures should be in the 40s in the morning and 50s in the afternoon before dipping again after sundown. According to 8 News Now Chief Meteorologist Tedd Florendo, there are typically only 10 hours of daylight in January. However, there can even be snow showers in the Las Vegas valley, and on rare occasions, snow will fall on the Las Vegas Strip. If you see that — take your pictures and video quickly because it’s probably already melting.

Snow falls at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign. 2008 (KLAS)

Sunny Days?

In January the sun in Las Vegas rises shortly before 7 a.m. and sets around 4:30 p.m. However, it is also important to remember the sun drops behind the Spring Mountain range on the west side of the valley leaving the Strip and other areas in a shadow before the actual sunset.

January Events

The beginning of the year is traditionally a slower time for tourists in Las Vegas, but business visitors can be found everywhere. Among the major events that bring tens of thousands of people to the Strip are:

CES

SHOT Show

World of Concrete

Chinese New Year

Las Vegas Market

International Builders Show

Hotel Rates

Las Vegas hotel rates are dynamic, meaning a rate can change daily and even hourly if demand increases or decreases. If you notice the rate for a room you already booked has dropped, call the hotel and ask for your rate to be matched. It’s not a guarantee, but like so much in Las Vegas, it doesn’t hurt to ask politely.