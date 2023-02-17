December in much of the country means it’s time to always wear a heavy coat, gloves, hats, and anything else to keep the chill at bay, in Las Vegas, December means you will most likely need a coat at night.

The average high temperature in Las Vegas during December is 57 F and the average low is 39 F. Even the record high and low temperatures are relatively mild compared to other cities.

The record high temperature of 78 F was hit on December 2, 1940. The record low of 11 F was hit on Dec. 23, 1990.

Like other fall months, Las Vegas can see some heavy rains in December. The most rain to fall in a single December day happened on the 29th in 2004 when 1.13 inches of rain fell. Keep in mind this is approximately 1/4 of our annual rainfall falling in one day.

The December nights remain long and days short with sunrise happening between 6:30 and 6:50 a.m. and sunset taking place between 4:25 and 4:36 p.m.

December Events

December in Las Vegas is extremely busy — especially toward the end of the month when more than 300,000 people arrive to ring in the new year. Fireworks are set off from the roofs of several hotels along the Las Vegas Strip and a huge party is held on the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas. December is also when the cowboys and girls come to town for NFR — the National Finals Rodeo. NFR is a multi-week event that runs through the second and third weeks of the month.

National Finals Rodeo (NFR)

NFR Cowboy Christmas Gift Show

New Year’s Eve

Pac-12 Football Championship

Las Vegas Great Santa Run

Esports Awards

2022 Olympia

Las Vegas Bowl – college football

Hotel Rates

Deals on hotels can be found in January but you need to do your homework to find them. Las Vegas hotel rates are dynamic, meaning a rate can change daily and even hourly if demand increases or decreases. If you notice the rate for a room you already booked has dropped, call the hotel and ask for your rate to be matched. It’s not a guarantee, but like so much in Las Vegas, it doesn’t hurt to ask politely.