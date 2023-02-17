In Las Vegas, April is often when we jump head-first into spring. Las Vegas can easily be in the 70s during the day and only drop into the upper 50s at night. On the Las Vegas Strip, more people – especially from places that are still cold – can be seen walking through casinos wearing shorts and flip-flops.

Temperature

The average high in Las Vegas in April is 81 F and the average low is 56 F. So if you are planning a March getaway or business trip in Las Vegas — bring layers, shorts, and sunscreen.

There’s also a chance of high and low-temperature spikes — we are in the Mojave Desert after all. The record high for the month was set on four different days in 1946, 1981, 2000, and 2020 when it reached 99 F. The record low was set on three different days in 1945, 1955, and 1975, at 31 F.

Rain Showers are Possible

It’s normal to have a few rainy days in April in Las Vegas. The all-time record for precipitation in Las Vegas in the month of April is .97″ on Apr. 12, 1965.

April, like March, is known to be a very windy month in Las Vegas.

And with 13 hours of daylight, you can expect to see plants coming to life. There’s also a chance, depending on March rainfall, to see a super bloom event in the desert.

Plants, including cacti, are known to bloom in April depending on how much rain fell during March. (Photo: Duncan Phenix – KLAS)

Sunrise in April for Las Vegas happens around 6 – 6:30 a.m. and sunset happens around 7 – 7:30 p.m.

April Events

April in Las Vegas can pack hotels on and off the strip. There are a number of events, trade and industry shows, and conventions. Among the significant events that bring tens of thousands of people to town are:

NHRA Four-Wide Nationals – drag racing

Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival

Viva Vegas Rockabilly Weekend

NAB Show – broadcast convention

CinimaCon

Hotel Rates

Las Vegas hotel rates are dynamic, meaning a rate can change daily and even hourly if demand increases or decreases. If you notice the rate for a room you already booked has dropped, call the hotel and ask for your rate to be matched. It’s not a guarantee, but like so much in Las Vegas, it doesn’t hurt to ask politely.