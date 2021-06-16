We’re still baking in record heat

Hazy, hot sunshine coming for Wednesday with fewer high clouds than yesterday, but more heat! Excessive heat warnings remain in place for the desert southwest as this extreme heat wave continues to bake. Successive days in the one-teens is a recipe for danger for people and pets who may become dehydrated or overcome by the temperatures that are way too hot for this time in June. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast sees a break coming next week.