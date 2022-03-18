LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Winds of change for Saturday after nice warm-up to end the work week. Highs bumped back up to the 70s today and should remain warm for one more day before a bigger cool down from an approaching storm system. #WindAdvisories have been issued for western Clark and Nye County for Sunday from 8am until 8pm as gusts could reach up to 50 mph. Showers chances still remain in the slight category for late Saturday night and Sunday morning. Extra warm temps and our first 80s are expected next week with even some 90s possible