LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Warmer 70s again as winds stayed light for Wednesday. We’re expecting our first 80 degree day of the year tomorrow with even warmer 90s by Saturday. Record highs and high minimums will be in Jeopardy for at least 3 days before a big cool down by Monday. Another pacific storm is taking shape that could bring chances for showers along with more wind.