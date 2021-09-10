LIVE: Weather warning issued at McCarran, flights delayed; thunderstorms, rain reported across the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Weather Service has issued a weather warning for McCarran International Airport with conditions including thunderstorms and wind gusts expected to delay flights.

According to the FAA’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center the current weather conditions are impacting arriving flights with reported delays expected of up to 25 minutes average. Some departing flights also seeing delays.

Travelers should check with their airlines for flight information.

BRIEF RAIN: *Volume up* While many of you remained dry, this neighborhood in Centennial Hills got .04” from a quick hitting storm around 4:30PM. When we say isolated storm … we mean “isolated” ⛈

🎥 Susan Hall#WeatherNow #TeddSaid #MostAccurate #8NNhttps://t.co/UPsPgdLSnG pic.twitter.com/VaIl50936E — Tedd Florendo (@TeddFlorendo) September 10, 2021

2PM STORM WATCH: T'storms continue to push in from the south bringing downpours, gusts 40-50+ mph & lightning. #SevereThunderWarning remains until 2:30PM. We'll have a #FacebookLive with updates on #8NN social media. We had a reported wind gust up to 74 mph at the Henderson Arpt. pic.twitter.com/2QIdMZSBmA — Tedd Florendo (@TeddFlorendo) September 10, 2021

