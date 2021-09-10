LIVE: Weather warning issued at McCarran, flights delayed; thunderstorms, rain reported across the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Weather Service has issued a weather warning for McCarran International Airport with conditions including thunderstorms and wind gusts expected to delay flights.
According to the FAA’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center the current weather conditions are impacting arriving flights with reported delays expected of up to 25 minutes average. Some departing flights also seeing delays.
Travelers should check with their airlines for flight information.
Check back for more weather updates.