LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Isolated storms continued around the region today as Flood Watches were issued again for Mohave County until 10PM. No rain over the Las Vegas Valley, however soaking rain storms focused mainly over in west Clark and Nye County this afternoon as Flash Flood Warnings were issued there this afternoon. More opportunities for storms are possible this week as the deep monsoon moisture is entrenched in the reason and not budging this week. As typical with any monsoon storms, flooding and sudden gusty winds are are main impacts.