The sun is shining again as this cold fall storm shifts east today, leaving the cold air in its wake across southern Nevada! Jackets and coats will be needed for the start of the week and then at least for the mornings and nights. Temperatures will barely make it back to normal by the weekend.
We scored some nice mountain snow, but not nearly enough valley rain since we are so behind. We will be anticipating the next opportunity. In the meantime, Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says extra-cool temps will stay with us as we gradually inch our way back to normal later this week.
We needed more rain, but we definitely got the cold
