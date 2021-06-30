We need the rain, not the flooding

Clouds, sunshine, and some passing showers are starting our last day of June. Thunderstorms with vivid lightning are already firing over northern Arizona and it could be another active day for thunderstorms. If you have outdoors plans today, be especially aware of the skies as thunderstorms can form quickly and bring strong gusty winds along with the dangerous lightning. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says the monsoon moisture is going to linger as we make our BBQ plans for the holiday weekend.