We need the rain, not the flooding

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Clouds, sunshine, and some passing showers are starting our last day of June. Thunderstorms with vivid lightning are already firing over northern Arizona and it could be another active day for thunderstorms. If you have outdoors plans today, be especially aware of the skies as thunderstorms can form quickly and bring strong gusty winds along with the dangerous lightning. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says the monsoon moisture is going to linger as we make our BBQ plans for the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories