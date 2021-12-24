Waves of holiday storms for the next several days

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4PM CHRISTMAS AFTERNOON FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF SOUTHERN NEVADA

The current round of rain chances will be sticking around through the morning before moving on and leaving us with a mostly sunny but breezy-to-windy Christmas Eve afternoon. Southwest winds will be up to 30mph. We’ll try for a high of 60 today. The low tonight drops to around 40 under a mostly clear sky.

Christmas Day will start out sunny with the next round of rain chances moving in throughout the day. The wind will also build as we get through the holiday with better chances for rain Christmas night before moving on. Little or no accumulation is expected.

Unsettled weather will keep moving through southern Nevada with several more storm systems expected in the last week of 2021, mainly Monday night and Wednesday night into Thursday. There will be plenty of cloud cover and breezes as well. High temps will drop into the low 50s Monday, then maybe into the 40s with much stronger wind Wednesday dropping Thursday’s high maybe into the mid 40s.