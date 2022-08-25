LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS-TV) — Clouds and sunshine this Thursday with plenty of leftover humidity stuck in southern Nevada. And there’s enough instability to fire off thunderstorms across the desert again by the afternoon into tonight, so watch the skies if you’re going to be outdoors. But Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW has drier southwest breezes arriving this weekend to help dry out the air and bring back our sunny days.