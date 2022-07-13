Starting our day with mostly sunny skies and very warm 90s! Clouds have been circling into the area from Arizona thunderstorms, cooked up by monsoon moisture bubbling up all around the Four Corners to the east. That moisture is creeping closer to us each day and our local mountains could see afternoon thunderstorms with a very slight chance in the valley. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says tomorrow could bring a better chance of rain and thunderstorms to more areas of southern Nevada.