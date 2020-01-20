WATCH: Hail hammers Australia

AUSTRALIA (CBS) — Australia has been devastated by wildfires for months, and now, strong storms are battering the area. Severe weather has brought large hailstones, ripping through Australia’s capital and causing damage to property.

Some hail is reportedly the size of golf balls. The pieces were big enough to smash car windows and injure birds.

Monday’s storm was less than 24 hours after the area was hit by massive dust storms.

WHOA: Check out this video of a dust storm sweeping across New South Wales, Australia. pic.twitter.com/WN6YJcQIw1 — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) January 20, 2020

Australia’s national weather agency on Monday warned that thunderstorms may bring damaging winds, large hail and burst of heavy rainfall as they move across the landscape.