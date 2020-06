Sunny skies and more heat for our Thursday. If you’re heading out to be part of the casino-resorts re-openings or have any outdoor plans, try to get them done early or after the heat peaks this afternoon. Excessive Heat Warnings begin before Noon as temps will build quickly today reaching between 105 to 110 around the valley and hotter along the river. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has everything you need to know about heat, wind tomorrow, and a cooler weekend.