Plenty of sunshine and light winds as a warming trend for the west kicks up a notch today. We’ll be looking for our first 80s of the year this afternoon and then leaping into hotter May-like 90s as soon as tomorrow! It’s a quick, but very noticeable heat-up heading into the weekend and Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the details of just how long it will stick around before normal spring temperatures return.