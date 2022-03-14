LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Clouds cleared and gave way to another beautiful day. Highs peaked around 69 this afternoon but are expected to soar more than 10 degrees tomorrow as some neighborhoods will reach the 80s. We have not reached 80 officially since November and are on track to reached for at least one day this week. Bigger changes come with another weather system by midweek that will bring wind and cooler temperatures for Saint Patrick’s Day.