LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: 104 the official high today brought us right back to normal after 3 days of below average temps. The warming trend will continue into next week as we get hotter with quite possibly our hottest temps of the year so far. The Monsoon seems to stay at bay for now, but could make sneak back into the region later next week with better chances in Arizona and the local mountains for now.