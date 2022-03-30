LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Warmed back up to the high 70s today even with the high clouds that rolled in by afternoon. North breezes also decreased by midday giving way to a calmer and beautiful Wednesday. Look for weak disturbance to bring some showers to Lincoln and Mohave Co. tomorrow before skies clear later in the afternoon. Warmer 80s over the weekend with another system bringing wind and slight cool down into Monday.